Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us

Best Sports Reporter

Michelle Kaufman

There are few constants in Miami journalism, but for 25 years, there has been at least one: Miami Herald sportswriter Michelle Kaufman, who has covered 14 Olympics, six World Cups, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, NCAA basketball tournaments, NBA playoffs, and Super Bowls for the city's paper of record. University of Miami (UM) basketball and soccer are her beats, but Kaufman regularly colors outside those lines — profiling emerging tennis stars, breaking news on social media, teaching the next generation of sportswriters in a UM classroom, and offering unflinching takes in her weekly column, misogynistic Twitter trolls be damned.

Best Skatepark

SkateBird Miami

It has been less than five years since the first skatepark opened in Miami and the internationally sought-after skate brand Andrew launched downtown. The recent opening of aptly named SkateBird Miami in the sleepy bird sanctuary of El Portal further matures the region's skate culture with a covered, 12,000-square-foot skate plaza, an 18,000-square-foot outdoor pumptrack, and a skate shop that offers merch, decks, and parts. Daily skateboard classes are provided for the uninitiated (5 years old and up).

Best Jog

Brickell Key Drive

Don't bother racing through rush-hour traffic to nab the mirror-adjacent treadmill at the gym. Instead, take the scenic 1.1-mile jog around the perimeter of Brickell Key with views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay. You'll pass the glitz of the Mandarin Oriental's La Mar outdoor seating area, the greenery of Brickell Key Park, and the 21-foot-tall El Centinala del Rio statue of a Tequesta Indian blowing into a conch shell. It's a popular spot for the stroller and dog-walking crowds, but pick up your pace for a calorie-busting challenge.

Best Trail

Bear Cut Preserve

Just north of Crandon Park is a network of short and sweet seaside trails hidden from the whizzing lanes of traffic that connect Key Biscayne to the mainland. The Osprey Beach Trail meanders for a little more than a mile along the sandy dunes. The SPF-conscious will appreciate Bear Cut Nature Trail, which offers ample shade under the dense sea grape and mangrove trees. (Just watch out for mosquitos in the summer.) Don't miss the Fossil Reef Bike Trail, which leads down a boardwalk to reveal a fossilized mangrove reef forest and a postcard-worthy image of the Miami skyline.

Best Place to Roller-Skate

Beachwalk

Running the entire waterfront length of the beachfront from South Pointe Park to 87th Terrace at the tippy-top of the Miami Beach city limits, a seven-mile Beachwalk path boasts scenic views of the ocean, sand, whimsical lifeguard stands, and the tanned and sweaty cast of locals and tourists. Bonus: There are plenty of water fountains, public restrooms, and benches along the way. If you get too hot, take a shower or a dip in the beckoning, briny sea.

Best Urban Bike Ride

Commodore Trail

The Commodore Trail offers cyclists, from casual riders to professionals, five miles of lush vegetation and waterfront views through Coconut Grove and Coral Gables. The trail begins at Alice Wainright Park on S. Miami Avenue near the mouth of the Rickenbacker Causeway and ends at the Cocoplum roundabout at Old Cutler Road. Along the trail are numerous points of interest for bike riders, including public parks (Kennedy and Peacock), historic landmarks (Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, the Barnacle Historic State Park, the Kampong), and Coconut Grove shops offering coffee, snacks, and other energizing treats.

Best Basketball Courts

Flamingo Park

The courts at Venice Beach in LA might be one of the holiest spots for pickup basketball in the world. Flamingo Park is Miami's version of Venice Beach, and though it might be a few blocks further from the ocean, the authentic, sweaty vibe is the same. You can find a game pretty much any time of the day and year. The baskets on the two full courts are equipped with glass backboards with breakaway rims. One amenity that Flamingo Park can lord over Venice Beach is its lights, which illuminate the courts after dark. So in those summer months when it's too hot to play in the afternoon, you can still shoot hoops until 10 p.m. each and every night.

Best Golf Course

Miami Beach Golf Club

Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay lies a stunning stretch of manicured greenery seemingly dropped from the heavens. The Miami Beach Golf Club is not only beloved by locals but is considered one of the finest links in the nation. Following years of multimillion-dollar renovations and diligent upkeep, the course is nigh immaculate. If you get peckish from repeatedly striking a small, dimpled ball in the South Florida sun, the club offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner to keep you off the couch and on the green. (Or, if you golf like we do, in the rough.)

Best Tennis Courts

Biltmore Tennis Center

City of Coral Gables

"Wait," you say. "There are tennis courts at the Biltmore, and a regular Joe Schmoe like me can play there?" Yes, and yes. The beauty of these ten hard courts, tucked in the eastern shadow of the eponymous Coral Gables resort, is in their ample spacing and the range of skills on display. Whether you're a budding Coco Gauff or just learning to step into and follow through on that improving forehand, the Biltmore Tennis Center will accommodate your skill (or lack thereof). Of course, you'll want to snag a reservation ahead of time; the center offers an hourly rate in the $5-to-$8 range if you're a Miami-Dade County resident.

Best Gym

Muscle Beach South Beach

Do you want to get shredded but can't afford the dues? Do you prefer to pair your reps with the great outdoors? Do you like to finish each workout with a dip in the Atlantic Ocean? If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, well, Muscle Beach South Beach is for you. Located on the sands of Lummus Park at the intersection of Ninth Street and Ocean Drive, this entirely free public gym has been a workout destination since the '90s, but a welcome renovation in 2018 zhuzhed up the place with new bodyweight training structures, battle ropes, dumbbells, and kettlebells. It's one of the few spots left in Miami Beach where you can pump iron and get swole without going into credit-card debt.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2023

Best Of Miami®

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation