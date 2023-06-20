Best Place for a First Date (Non-Restaurant)

One of Miami's premier art destinations is also the low-key perfect spot to plan your first date. Sure, you might sound a tad pretentious suggesting the Pérez Art Museum Miami, AKA PAMM. But if your date can see past that, you both shall uncover an establishment where long silences aren't awkward but welcomed as you peruse the exhibits. And the headline of this item aside, if the date goes well, there's the onsite restaurant Verde overlooking the bay where you can order the "First Love" pizza (stracciatella cheese, tomato sauce, prosciutto, and arugula) and gaze into each other's eyes.