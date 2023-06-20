For more than 20 years, Shayne Cohen has been making downward dog great again. This compact creature has an aura that shines bright, and her yoga classes vary from the average hour class with dynamic flows and a lovely chanting voice to lull you into savasana. As the cofounder of Anahata Eco Yoga Retreats, she often takes her practice on the road, curating as far away as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Morocco. Locals are truly spoiled with the opportunity to take her classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Glassbox Ironside (7520 NE Fourth Ct., Ste. 100). Ommmmmmm-em-gee!