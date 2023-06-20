Best Tattoo Shop

If the dingy, dimly lit tattoo shops on Washington Avenue are the problem, the bright and welcoming Easy Peasy studio on the Upper Eastside is the solution. The artists, who are mostly queer, gender-nonconforming, and/or BIPOC, take pride in their epidermal masterpieces. Owner Julie Frances (@midnight_moonlighttt on Instagram) is transparent about what the artists earn, the commission she makes, and sincerely promises "reasonable pricing." Peruse previous works and contact the artists directly to book via the shop's Instagram page — "all skin tones," "all genders," and "all bodies" are welcome.