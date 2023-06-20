Pinpointing the pool that reigns supreme is no easy task in a town with almost as many of 'em as there are backyards. But no matter how you shuffle the deck, Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach comes up near the tippy top. Whether it be the funky painted concrete rubber duckie, bites from chef José Andrés and sushi master Katsuya Uechi, or big-time DJs who burn up the turntables till the morning on weekends, this a pool and pool deck that never underdelivers. Other pools can get a bit cramped and start to feel like a weird, warm bath, but with 8,000-plus square feet of indoor/outdoor space to wiggle in, Hyde Beach is a claustrophobe's dream. Be it a leisurely lap in the middle of a stay or live sets by Sofi Tukker and DJ Ruckus, you're guaranteed a memorable dip.