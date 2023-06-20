Best Unaffordable Thrill

This is not your mother's mattress store. Hästens is the Hermès of mattress stores. Located in the Miami Design District, this Swedish brand handcrafts each mattress with cotton, wool, flax, and curled horsehair strands that create a built-in ventilation system to keep you cool while you sleep. It's beloved by stars like Drake, who owns Hästens' top-end model, the Grand Vividus, which, at $400,000, costs as much as a modest bayfront condo. You, on the other hand, might be able to trade in your Honda Civic for the entry-level Hästens, which goes for roughly $20,000 in king-size.