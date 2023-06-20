Best Mexican Restaurant

Cheen Huaye in Mayan means "only here" — and only here will South Florida diners get to experience authentic dishes from the Yucatán peninsula. The brainchild of executive chef and Yucatán native Marco Velasquez, this Mexican eatery offers all the staples: complimentary chips and salsa, fresh guacamole, cotija-loaded elote, and gooey quesadillas. But it's the heartier plates that stand out, such as the cochinita pibil (suckling piglet marinated in achiote and wrapped in banana leaves), chile relleño (chihuahua cheese-stuffed poblano pepper), and mole poblano (chicken drenched in mole sauce with a touch of bitter chocolate).