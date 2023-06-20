Best Mexican Restaurant

Sushi by Scratch is one of the latest omakase experiences to hit Miami, and its allure is thanks to the chef/owner team that boasts a California-based restaurant group with two Michelin-starred restaurants. At their Coconut Grove location, chef Phillip Frankland Lee and his wife Margarita Kallas-Lee channel the chef's fondest memories growing up in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley with an ever-changing selection of nigiri. Those in the know may be familiar with the original Sushi by Scratch in Los Angeles. At one time, the restaurant didn't have a name, a website, or a phone number. Instead, guests clamored for seats via a chalkboard system. It's now seven locations strong, and thankfully, Tock makes it easy to nab one of the Miami restaurant's ten bar spots offered during three nightly seatings, where diners can indulge in Lee's unique approach to "new wave" nigiri. Each of his locations serves 17 courses, a half-dozen that stand as the chef's signature creations, the star of which is a divine hamachi painted with sweet corn pudding and finished with a sprinkling of Kallas-Lee's sourdough bread crumbs. The rest represent collaborations by members of each location's talented team, often an array of outlandish but flavorful ingredients, many made from scratch, as the name implies. Think house-smoked peppers or beet-infused wasabi, which pair perfectly with expertly sourced fish and house-fermented soy sauce and vinegar.