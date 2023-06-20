Best Weekend Getaway

Few places can make a person feel as if they time-traveled into a Fitzgerald novel, but a weekend getaway in Palm Beach ought to do the trick (your wallet permitting). Splurge for a stay amid the old-world glamour of the four-star Brazilian Court Hotel & Beach Club (upward of $500 a night) or settle for someplace cheaper plus a hedonistic crawl of the onsite restaurants with a martini at Boulud and the hot dog panini (sauerkraut, Gruyère, mustard, and chili) at Buccan. Lovers of all things vintage can shop 'til they drop at Church Mouse, where religious ladies relinquish their turquoise china, Ferragamos, and other no-longer-prized possessions. Head to Dina C's for vintage YSL, Hermès, Pucci, and Pierre Cardin. To blend in with the locals, scout luxury linens, home décor, embroidery, and engravings at Lori Jayne's boutique on County Road.