Best Drag Performer

In January, when a Chili's banner was seen draped over the likeness of a certain British prime minister at the shuttered Little Haiti location that had once housed Churchill's bar, it didn't take a profound cognitive leap to imagine an American restaurant chain known for its 3 for Me value meals "opening soon" on the hallowed grounds of what was once the city's grungiest live-music venue. Though some seemed tempted by the promise of pairing vinyl-shopping trips at nearby Sweat Records with margarita specials and baby back ribs, the news infuriated keyboard metalheads and punk rockers across social media. But soon we learned that it was a prank pulled by local actor and comedian Andrio "Rio" Chavarro, who goes by the moniker @riodiosmio on Instagram. Joke's on us all, though: Months later, Churchill's remains still closed and Miamians continue commuting to Bayside and Kendall for their Chili's fix.