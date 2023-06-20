Best Beach (Broward)

True cue masters know the Billiard Club has been racking up an unspoken reputation as the go-to spot for some eight-ball and nine-ball action since its grand opening in the early 2000s. At $12 an hour Sunday through Thursday and $15 an hour on Friday and Saturday, prices remain fixed since the early 2000s. Located in Royal Oaks Plaza just south of the big bend in the Palmetto Expressway, this Miami Lakes pool joint is not subject to Florida's indoor smoking ban, so the stale miasma of Marlboro Reds and Cohiba cigars sticks to you like blue chalk on a cue the moment you walk in — as it should be at any reputable pool joint. There are plenty of tables, so there's little to zero wait time. Sleepless boozehounds should note that this is one of the few late-night spots in northwest Miami-Dade. Depending on your budget and taste, you can enjoy top-shelf or bottom-of-the-barrel liquor and beer.