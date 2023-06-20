Best Beach (Broward)

Fighting for space in the sand is about the last thing any beachgoer wants to do when they're trying to get away from the hustle and bustle. If you fancy a bit of serenity, Dr. Von D. Mizell–Eula Johnson State Park offers a surprising quantity of shoreside space to stretch out and explore compared to the crowds that throng other beaches in the Fort Lauderdale area. Open from 8 a.m. till sunset and asking a modest $6 for vehicle admission to its multiple parking lots, the park is equipped with covered pavilions, grills, and 2.5 miles of beach. At the heart of the park, near a mangrove-lined waterway, seek out the Whiskey Creek Hideout, which offers food, beverages, and kayak and paddle board rentals. Hiking trails weave throughout the area, and if you don't mind walking a bit, you might encounter an idyllic stretch of sand to enjoy all to yourself.