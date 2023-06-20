Best Waterfront Bar

It's not just because this site has a ton of history under its barstools, including serving as the base for Pan American World Airway's flying boats (AKA Clipper planes). It's not just because the décor brings to bear that golden age of burgeoning global travel. It's not just because you can watch boats being brought from dry storage to the water and vice versa, a fascinating process that goes on all day. It's not even because of the terrific sunsets you can view over the bay with a drink in hand. Of course, all of these things together make Bayshore Club our favorite place to toast each other while the salty breezes coat the rims of our cocktail glasses with the scents of old and new Miami.