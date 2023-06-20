Best Actor in a Male Role

Gabriell Salgado wins this category three times over. In the past year, he has been seen in almost every local professional theater production that calls for a good-looking Latino. But casting directors don't just want him for his body. The 2019 New World School of the Arts grad made his professional debut at Zoetic Stage in 2021's Frankenstein, proving himself a talent to be reckoned with as a hideous creature, skinny, contorted, and covered in makeup that rendered his body and face in scars and stitches. This season, he turned in a gold medal-worthy performance as professional swimmer Ray in Ronnie Larsen's production of Red Speedo the Foundry in Wilton Manors and made his GableStage debut playing comical dual roles in El Huracán. But wait — there's more! As Juan Julian in Miami New Drama's production of Nilo Cruz's Anna in the Tropics, he commanded the stage alongside veteran actors in a play that won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Let's just hope Salgado doesn't flee the subtropical nest too soon — South Florida theater needs him.