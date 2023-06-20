Best Cheap Thrill

With more than 500 varieties of fruit, vegetables, spices, and herbs, Fruit & Spice Park can't help but outshine the produce section of any local grocery store. The modest $10 admission fee for adults ($3 for kids ages 6 to 11; tykes under 5 get in for free) grants access to the lush, 37-acre grounds scattered with native and exotic fruits, including ornamental pineapples, sapodilla, Ceylon gooseberries, breadfruit, pink guava, and canistel. There are complimentary guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m daily (weather permitting) but it's worth shelling out a little more for the 3 p.m. specialty tasting tour — you won't be sorry.