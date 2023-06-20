Best Auto Dealership

For 54 years, Kendall Toyota has serviced greater Miami with new and used vehicles. To put that into perspective, Kendall Toyota has been ensuring that customers drive off the lot happy since 1969 — a mere three years after the Miami Dolphins became a team, four years after Florida International University was established, and four years after Cuban exiles fled to the U.S. on the first Freedom Flights. From helping new customers find their dream car to assisting existing ones who've come for maintenance or repairs to contributing to local charitable organizations, the dealership is an institution whose name locals recognize instantly and whose jingles they can sing on command.