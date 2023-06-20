Best Restaurant to Die in the Past Year

Everyone needs a home away from home — a place where the weight of the world falls from your shoulders simply by walking through the doors. For many Miamians, BarMeli 69 (or, simply, BarMeli) was that place. The tiny wine bar served natural wines and Mediterranean and Greek-inspired small plates, but it was BarMeli's proprietress, Liza Meli, infused the walls with magic. A former dancer, Meli is the kind of person that's simply meant to be a hostess, gliding from table to table to ensure her guests were fed, happy, and never holding an empty wine glass. Bar Meli was much more than a place to have a drink and a bite; it was a place to make new friends, engage in conversation, and feel welcomed always. Sadly, Bar Meli closed, but this story has a happy ending. Liza Meli has opened an even more intimate wine bar called No Reservations just a few miles away that promises good food, good drink, and, of course, the magic of Meli.