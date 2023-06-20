Best Restaurant to Die in the Past Year

Since 1982, Anthony's Runway 84 (or "Runway" as it was called) garnered favor for its one-two punch of delicious Italian favorites like chicken parm and heaping platters of cold antipasto served in a kitschy, airport-themed restaurant. After four decades of service, the restaurant needed a good refresh, and it closed last year for a revamp. In January, partners Anthony Bruno, Pat Marzano, and Marc Falsetto unveiled their $5 million renovation, giving the restaurant new life and a shorter name: Runway 84. The restaurant has been updated with a stage, red-and-black wallpaper, and a supper club vibe that would make Goodfella's Henry Hill proud. And, of course, the food is a resplendent homage to the red-sauce gods: meatballs, lasagna, and chicken-vodka parm are all winners. Runway 84 has added a selection of steaks and chops to the menu for those hankering for some good meat with a side of Sinatra. And, as plush as the dining room now is, the real action remains at the bar, where the barkeep will pour you a perfect vodka martini and provide witty banter as you enjoy your clams oreganata and bask in the atmosphere.