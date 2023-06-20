Best Basketball Courts

Do you want to get shredded but can't afford the dues? Do you prefer to pair your reps with the great outdoors? Do you like to finish each workout with a dip in the Atlantic Ocean? If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, well, Muscle Beach South Beach is for you. Located on the sands of Lummus Park at the intersection of Ninth Street and Ocean Drive, this entirely free public gym has been a workout destination since the '90s, but a welcome renovation in 2018 zhuzhed up the place with new bodyweight training structures, battle ropes, dumbbells, and kettlebells. It's one of the few spots left in Miami Beach where you can pump iron and get swole without going into credit-card debt.