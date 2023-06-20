Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Want to convince your snooty northern relatives that Miami has a decent art scene during the 11 months that don't begin with D? Take them here. The Rubell family's decades-long habit of collecting contemporary art created a storage problem that forced them to expand their private collection into the sleek public museum that opened in 2019. You can't go wrong with two Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Rooms and famous works by Basquiat, Keth Haring, and emerging artists like Miami's Reginald O'Neal. But be sure to stop by the massive gallery featuring the colorful paintings by Alexandre Diop — your guests will be too busy picking their jaws off the floor to speak.