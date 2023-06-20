Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us

Best Bar (Broward)

The Green Hat Bar

Photo by Nicole Danna

The Green Hat is a legit speakeasy hidden inside Xtreme Action Park, and it's not what you probably imagine. Make your way to the back corner of the indoor theme park. It might seem like you're entering the Evolution Escape Rooms, but a green door is a clue to the clandestine space. You'll need a code to open it (check the website). Once you're in, a short hallway leads to a dimly lighted den where you can belly up to a six-seat bar and choose from a menu of high-end cocktails expertly crafted by the Hat's talented mixologists. The name is a homage to rum smuggler James Cassidy, AKA the rum pirate of the Bahamas, and his lucky green fedora. You can't go wrong with the "Green Hat Grog," a tiki-inspired libation that marries Bacardi, Coconut Cartel, and Plantation Pineapple rums with guava syrup, orgeat, lime juice, and Angostura bitters. For a picture-perfect drink, try the "Birds of Paradise," a pousse-café made with Bar Hill gin, Lo-Fi sweet vermouth, cherry syrup, and lemon juice, crowned with a froth of blue curaçao and aquafaba. Note: The secret door won't open on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Best Suburban Bar

The Bend Liquor Lounge

Courtesy of the Bend Liquor Lounge

Inconspicuously nestled inside a North Dade shopping plaza, the Bend Liquor Lounge has all the makings of a great neighborhood haunt: a great happy hour, Star Wars memorabilia, and, of course, weekly karaoke. Cozy up to the lounge's massive bar and indulge in one of the Bend's signature cocktails. That's right: signature cocktails at a neighborhood bar. A suburban neighborhood bar.

Best Hotel Bar

Freddy's (in the InterContinental Miami)

Freddy's photo

Freddy's isn't your average hotel bar — it's a bona fide speakeasy nestled away in the InterContinental Miami. Accessible by reservation only, this secret hideaway offers guests the rare opportunity to step back in time to the Prohibition Era and immerse themselves in the intimate atmosphere of a hidden cocktail club. It's named after the famed 19th-century Polish composer and virtuoso pianist Frédéric François Chopin, whose name graces both the street the hotel is located on and one of its ballrooms. True to speakeasy form, this tiny lounge accommodates just a dozen guests at a time who are escorted to the hidden location in a seemingly abandoned wing of the resort where a secret knock guarantees admission beyond a paneled door for a two-hour journey into 1920s cocktail culture. Amid the historic ambiance of vintage furnishings, plush seating, and a candlelit bar, a team of dedicated mixologists meticulously craft a short and sweet menu of house libations, offering plenty of theatrical entertainment by way of lore along the way. The "Four Ballads" welcome toast is a refreshing entry, made with a blend of Casa Noble tequila infused with cilantro, Cointreau, lime, and simple syrup. From there, guests are invited to choose from a concise list of signature cocktails, including the exclusive housemade Maker's Mark cask cocktail, a potent libation infused with Italian liquor and Heering cherry liqueur before being barrel-aged for six weeks.

Best Outdoor Bar

Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar (in the Mayfair House Hotel)

Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar photo

Playing tourist in Miami is almost as fun as playing hooky. Sipsip, a rum bar on the rooftop of Coconut Grove's newly renovated Mayfair House hotel, has created the kind of paradisiacal vibe that locals often remember to experience only when hosting out-of-town guests. With views of and breezes from Biscayne Bay, almost any drink would do, but Sipsip's cocktails are well-balanced and served up by friendly bar staff. The menu offers Caribbean-inspired concoctions like a "Goombay Smash" ($16) as well as tiki-style drinks like a "Zombie" ($16), with a handful of frozen options. It also thoughtfully includes appealing non-alcoholic beverages, like the Switcha lemonade ($6) or the "Goombay Punch" ($6).

Best Waterfront Bar

Bayshore Club Bar & Grill

Grove Bay Hospitality Group photo

It's not just because this site has a ton of history under its barstools, including serving as the base for Pan American World Airway's flying boats (AKA Clipper planes). It's not just because the décor brings to bear that golden age of burgeoning global travel. It's not just because you can watch boats being brought from dry storage to the water and vice versa, a fascinating process that goes on all day. It's not even because of the terrific sunsets you can view over the bay with a drink in hand. Of course, all of these things together make Bayshore Club our favorite place to toast each other while the salty breezes coat the rims of our cocktail glasses with the scents of old and new Miami.

Best Wine Bar

Vinya

RM Studio Corp. photo

Some people think a good wine bar is one where there's a great selection of vino. That's Vinya. But we also appreciate wine bars encouraging their clientele to try new pours via tastings, workshops, seminars, food pairings, and festivals. That's Vinya, too. Get started by ordering a sommelier-recommended glass of bubbly, white, rose, or red — or by grabbing any bottle from their vast retail selection, which they'll open and serve for a $20 corkage fee. Then order from Chef Mariano Araya's terrific menu to complete the experience.

Best Gay Bar

Gramps

Photo by Alex Markow

Don't let Florida legislators fool you; drag night host Karla Croqueta continues to "say gay" at the weekly Thursday drag night at Gramps bar in Wynwood. Though Gramps' orange exterior prominently advertises air conditioning, cold beer, and cocktails, the space has been a consistent haven for the queer community since its opening more than a decade ago. Gramps doesn't need the "gay bar" label — its queerness is in its ethos as a truly accepting place (so long as patrons are wearing shirts and shoes of some kind). This February, the drag arts and music festival Wigwood returned to Gramps after a two-year hiatus with former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Tammie Brown as host and many of the city's best drag performers fiercely taking the raised catwalk.

Best Dive Bar

Ted's Hideaway

Photo by Chelsea Olson

There are enough $20 cocktails in Miami Beach. Ted's Hideaway is the refreshing foil to South of Fifth's glitz. It's perfect when you're tired of the mandatory dress codes and just want a damn beer to sip while watching the Marlins lose again. Other spots along Ocean Drive might charge as much as $15 for a domestic brew, but Ted's Hideaway has a killer daily happy hour, where domestics run $4.75 and imports are $6. There's grub, too, including taquitos ($9) and a homemade thin-crust pizza ($11).

Best Sports Bar

American Social

American Social

Between its scenic waterfront setting, extensive menu, and immaculate bathrooms, it almost seems unfair to categorize American Social in Brickell as a regular ol' sports bar. That's not to say the spot is too stuffy or pretentious to hang out and let loose. The game-day watch parties here rival parking lot tailgates, and the atmosphere during the World Cup is incomparable. The donut holes and lobster-covered eggs make American Social the second-best option to attending the game itself.

Best Bar Food

The Anderson

Photo courtesy of the Anderson

How many people have gone to Taco Bell after a night out with friends? There's a natural symmetry between tacos and tequila — and beer, wine, and vodka (you get the point). While there's absolutely nothing wrong with a midnight run to a fast-food chain after some cocktails, the Anderson, a Miami lounge that's been around for decades in one form or another, now has a built-in taco shop. El Toro Tacos offers a range of tacos from mushroom to pork belly priced for a taco shop and not a schmancy cocktail lounge. There's also fresh guac, chilaquiles, queso fundido, and a gringo menu with burgers, steak frites, and fish sandwiches. And, of course, the Anderson has an amazing cocktail program, so you can pair that juicy birria taco with its best friend, a freshly shaken margarita.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2023

Best Of Miami®

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation