Best Bar (Broward)

The Green Hat is a legit speakeasy hidden inside Xtreme Action Park, and it's not what you probably imagine. Make your way to the back corner of the indoor theme park. It might seem like you're entering the Evolution Escape Rooms, but a green door is a clue to the clandestine space. You'll need a code to open it (check the website). Once you're in, a short hallway leads to a dimly lighted den where you can belly up to a six-seat bar and choose from a menu of high-end cocktails expertly crafted by the Hat's talented mixologists. The name is a homage to rum smuggler James Cassidy, AKA the rum pirate of the Bahamas, and his lucky green fedora. You can't go wrong with the "Green Hat Grog," a tiki-inspired libation that marries Bacardi, Coconut Cartel, and Plantation Pineapple rums with guava syrup, orgeat, lime juice, and Angostura bitters. For a picture-perfect drink, try the "Birds of Paradise," a pousse-café made with Bar Hill gin, Lo-Fi sweet vermouth, cherry syrup, and lemon juice, crowned with a froth of blue curaçao and aquafaba. Note: The secret door won't open on Tuesday or Wednesday.