Best Juice Bar

It might not be the biggest market in town or the least expensive, but thanks to Plum Market, we have a grocery store committed to organic produce and sustainability and dedicated to local farmers, makers, and artisans. The "Miles to Market" program is especially eye-opening, informing customers how many miles a product has traveled to get to the store (and it will be less than 350, an average tank of gas). We also love how Plum gives back via food rescue programs and a commitment to compostable and reusable packaging. Simply put: It feels good to shop at a place that does good for the community it serves.