Best Juice Bar

Finding parking in this crowded and popular Sunny Isles shopping plaza is extraordinarily annoying. Still, there's the promise of a literal carrot dangling at the end of that ordeal — that is, fresh, organic carrot juice served in small, large, quart, or half-gallon containers at Miami Juice. Neither the parking, lines, nor wait has dissuaded devout fans of the Miami juice establishment that has been operating for decades. With a wide array of fruit juices (papaya, watermelon, and grapefruit), vegetable juices (carrot, celery, and beet), and smoothies, it's never been easier to hit all your recommended servings of fruit and vegetables each day.