TikTok trends come and go, but this weekly communal gathering of so-called hot girls is here to stay. Since its summer 2022 debut, Hot Girl Walk Miami quickly morphed into a meaningful meetup of women looking to network and make new friends, filling the shallow need for an occasion to rep trendy athletic sets and iced matcha lattes. Ladies of all ilks and ages (and hotness) come together at 9 a.m. every Saturday in various Miami neighborhoods to saunter together on a roughly two-mile route. Follow the group's Instagram to find out where the next meetup is slated to take place.