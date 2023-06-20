Best Boba Tea

At Sovereign, refreshing cold boba teas are prepared daily, using actual tea leaves. Whether you're partial to tapioca balls, bursting fruity pearls, or flavored jelly, there's no shortage of boba from which to choose. The list of flavors is extensive, including creamy milk varieties like cookies & cream and brown sugar, as well as fruit varieties like mango and kiwi. Customers looking to experiment are welcome to create their own concoctions. Note to Broward dwellers: Sovereign has a location in Plantation and another coming soon to Coral Springs.