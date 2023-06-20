Best Fashion Designer

Sugar, spice, leather, and spikes. New Jersey-born Octavio Aguilar (AKA Dope Tavio) designs clothes that differ from your summer suits and honey mango-colored sundresses. His designs are a shock-and-awe campaign of ruffles, layers, stripes, and polka dots laid bare in black and white. Each Dope Tavio piece is a statement better suited to a rave or punk show than, say, your nephew's bar mitzvah. Aguilar has gained support from the likes of Patricia Fields and made it through some tough rounds onProject Runwaytwo years ago. If the material can be altered, Aguilar will find a way to manipulate its contours.