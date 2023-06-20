Best Picnic Spot

It was a sad day in 2008 when the Orange Bowl, the stadium that hosted University of Miami Hurricanes football since 1937, was demolished. But the legacy of those hallowed grounds couldn't be wiped away with a wrecking ball. Just three years later, in honor of the Orange Bowl's 75th anniversary, the Orange Bowl Committee celebrated the debut of the $5.7 million Orange Bowl Field at Moore Park, which happened to be the Allapattah grounds where the 'Canes sometimes played during the decade before the Orange Bowl was built. Thanks to the investment, Moore Park now boasts some of the best athletic facilities in the city, including 11 tennis courts, two basketball courts, a baseball field, and a running track on the football field's perimeter. It's equipped with track and field gear, outdoor gym furniture, workout courses, a playground, an indoor recreation center, and barbecue grills. It's a great place to post up and watch athletes train — and if you're lucky, the morning custodian might even suggest a few workout plans, free of charge.