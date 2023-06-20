Best School

Inside a modest three-story schoolhouse that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places, students at iTech @ Miami's Mega Technology Magnet High School are being primed to become the next Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. In 2015, the former Thomas Edison Middle School shuttered to make way for iTech and its new curriculum, steeped in coding, programming, software use, financial services, geospatial information systems, STEM research, and more. Students adhere to a strict dress code to prepare them for corporate America: crisp white Oxford shirts, Dickies-style khaki or black pants, solid black or white shoes, and optional red tie and black blazer.