Best Hot Dog

There's no denying that the hot dog is an all-American treat. Lots of folks think that only applies to the United States of America. But those of us in Miami — the hinge that swings wide open the multicultural door — know that means all of the Americas. You can find delicious proof of that at Mr. Pancho in the International Mall (with a second location in Cutler Bay's Southland Mall). Here, these huge all-beef dogs are designed as everything from Cuban sandwiches to tacos to nachos. Enjoy them Venezuelan- or Colombian-style. Or try them with high-end ingredients like truffle oil or creamy spinach and mushroom dressing.