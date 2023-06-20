Best Florist

The Ciorarus have been giving Miami their flowers for more than two decades. Husband and wife Emil and Giselle Cioraru started the family business as a pop-up at weekend farmers' markets, usually with their kids, Lillian and Meir, helping complete orders. They're known for intuitively and efficiently preparing beautiful bouquets for any occasion, be it romance, good news, or condolences. After moving into its first brick-and-mortar space in 2003 and its current location on 79th Street in 2014, the Flower Place has expanded into online sales and now services weddings and other events thanks to Lillian, who joined the family business in 2021.