Best Florist

With the timeless luxury of Agent Provocateur and the kink vibes of a sexy dominatrix, Honey Birdette's got you and your privates covered (or un-, as the case may be), no matter where you fall on the naughty-nice spectrum. This Australian import now operates shops in the UK and a handful in the U.S., including one on the second level of Aventura Mall (see "Best Mall" elsewhere in this section). In addition to bras, thongs, crotchless panties, and garter belts, Honey Birdette offers an assortment of sensual toys, massage oils, and bondage accessories. The company stands behind its "come one, come all" ethos, too: Early this past spring, when critics pounced after Honey Birdette featured nonbinary model Jake DuPree on its Instagram wearing a three-piece red lingerie set, the company released a statement vowing to "continue to use our voice to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community, women, and anyone who wants to feel fabulous in our lingerie."