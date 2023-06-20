Best Japanese Restaurant

Cooked Japanese fare has gotten lost in the omakase craze. Fortunately, Yakko Bistro offers more than raw fish (or fish seared with a blowtorch). This stellar eatery has been around for decades in a North Miami Beach strip mall but has reinvented itself more than once to keep up with the times. Today, it's just as delicious as ever, with dishes like the signature fried whole fish, omurice (chicken-rice omelet with brown sauce), skewers of grilled quail eggs, and lotus roots kinpira, all equally as tempting. Get a group together and order plenty of izakaya to share, which, we'll concede, includes the raw stuff, such as tiradito, carpaccio, tartare, maki, and nigiri.