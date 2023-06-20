Best Asian Fusion Restaurant

Miami is said to be a melting pot of cultures, and no two seem more compatible in this metaphorical cast iron than the like-minded sensibilities of Japanese and Peruvian. Case in point: Inari Sushi Fusion, where the raw sushi and savory marinades of one Asian country's cuisine symbiotically pair with the spicy sauces and fresh seafood of a South American country's cuisine. But like a mad scientist, the Cuban-born chef/owner Pedro González never tires of his ongoing curiosity for exploring testing flavors and cooking techniques outside Japan and Peru, especially in the assortment of hot and cold small plates, including the ceviche empanadas (the traditional fried pastry stuffed with a marinated fresh catch of the day) and the "Salmon Bites" (lightly-breaded pockets of fried salmon with cream cheese and scallion paired with a creamy bacon dipping sauce). Earlier this year, he debuted a new CBD menu, which includes a one-millimeter syringe of the flavorless cannabidiol for customers to customize specialty sushi rolls and cocktails.