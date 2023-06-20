Best Cuban Restaurant

For as long as most Miamians can remember, Versailles has become synonymous with authentic Cuban flavors, solidifying its reputation as the go-to spot for locals and sunburned tourists alike. Since opening in 1971, Versailles has become an institution for anyone longing for a taste of Havana, offering authentic Cuban sandwiches and traditional Cuban staples like ropa vieja and picadillo that smacks of abuela's cooking. Most folks merely hit up the ventanita for cortaditos and café con leche, but dining among the hexagon-tiled floors and glass chandeliers inside is a kitschy experience that continues to top so many must-do Miami lists for a reason.