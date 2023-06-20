Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us

Best Cuban Restaurant

Versailles

Photo by Phillip Pessar via Flickr Creative Commons

For as long as most Miamians can remember, Versailles has become synonymous with authentic Cuban flavors, solidifying its reputation as the go-to spot for locals and sunburned tourists alike. Since opening in 1971, Versailles has become an institution for anyone longing for a taste of Havana, offering authentic Cuban sandwiches and traditional Cuban staples like ropa vieja and picadillo that smacks of abuela's cooking. Most folks merely hit up the ventanita for cortaditos and café con leche, but dining among the hexagon-tiled floors and glass chandeliers inside is a kitschy experience that continues to top so many must-do Miami lists for a reason.

Best Ceviche

Intimo

Photo by Christian Lozan

It's not hard to find classic Peruvian and Mexican versions of ceviche in the Magic City. That said, there's something wonderfully decadent about Juan Chipoco's glamorously chic Intimo, located in South Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood. The menu's "cold bar" features several creative renditions, offering everything from Nikkei-style tuna to an avocado-based leche de tigre. Non-pescatarians will welcome the vegetable ceviche, a medley of tender asparagus, hearts of palm, wild mushrooms, and baby corn, marinated in a vegetable-based leche de tigre&etilde;&etilde;. If you're feeling fancy, pick what grabs you from the day's fresh catch to create your own masterpiece. And you can't go wrong with Intimo's signature dish: a hearty dish of lobster, octopus, calamari, oysters, and the catch of the day, served with the chef's "ganadora" leche de tigre.

Best Peruvian Restaurant

Farolito

Fernanda Torcida
Fernanda Torcida

There are fancier Peruvian restaurants in Miami and certainly more humble ones. Farolito is right down the middle, a white-tablecloth neighborhood spot on Coral Way perfect for a nice dinner. The menu is classic Peruvian, with all the ceviches and tiraditos you could ask for, plus seafood appetizers like jalea (fried breaded seafood) and pulpo al olivo (octopus in black olive sauce), along with all sorts of grilled meats and fish. Try ordering something in salsa agridulce, a sweet and sour tamarind sauce.

Best Nikkei Restaurant

Itamae

Andrea Lorena

Nando and Valerie Chang's take on the Japanese-Peruvian cuisine known as nikkei has earned Itaemae plenty of rave reviews — and the hype is warranted. The menu is constantly changing to highlight local and seasonal products. A recent visit featured ceviche mixto with black grouper and conch and a barred knifejaw tiradito. Even with all the buzz, Itamae is still unpretentious, with outdoor seating and surprisingly reasonable prices considering its location among the extravagant and luxurious Design District shops.

Best Asian Fusion Restaurant

Inari Sushi Fusion

Inari Fusion Sushi photo

Miami is said to be a melting pot of cultures, and no two seem more compatible in this metaphorical cast iron than the like-minded sensibilities of Japanese and Peruvian. Case in point: Inari Sushi Fusion, where the raw sushi and savory marinades of one Asian country's cuisine symbiotically pair with the spicy sauces and fresh seafood of a South American country's cuisine. But like a mad scientist, the Cuban-born chef/owner Pedro González never tires of his ongoing curiosity for exploring testing flavors and cooking techniques outside Japan and Peru, especially in the assortment of hot and cold small plates, including the ceviche empanadas (the traditional fried pastry stuffed with a marinated fresh catch of the day) and the "Salmon Bites" (lightly-breaded pockets of fried salmon with cream cheese and scallion paired with a creamy bacon dipping sauce). Earlier this year, he debuted a new CBD menu, which includes a one-millimeter syringe of the flavorless cannabidiol for customers to customize specialty sushi rolls and cocktails.

Best Japanese Restaurant

Yakko Bistro

Yakko Bistro photo

Cooked Japanese fare has gotten lost in the omakase craze. Fortunately, Yakko Bistro offers more than raw fish (or fish seared with a blowtorch). This stellar eatery has been around for decades in a North Miami Beach strip mall but has reinvented itself more than once to keep up with the times. Today, it's just as delicious as ever, with dishes like the signature fried whole fish, omurice (chicken-rice omelet with brown sauce), skewers of grilled quail eggs, and lotus roots kinpira, all equally as tempting. Get a group together and order plenty of izakaya to share, which, we'll concede, includes the raw stuff, such as tiradito, carpaccio, tartare, maki, and nigiri.

Best Sushi

Sushi Yasu Tanaka (in Mia Market)

Photo by Nicole Danna

You wouldn't expect to find high-end cuts of sashimi in a food hall, but that's exactly what you'll get at Sushi Yasu Tanaka, the tiny sushi counter at the back of the Design District's Mia Market. Here, locally celebrated sushi chef Yasu Tanaka — formerly of the Den at Azabu — offers an intimate sushi bar that's becoming known for its exceptional quality and attention to detail. The casual atmosphere creates the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience. You won't find Americanized rolls here, but rather a short-and-sweet tasting menu of composed appetizers, nigiri, sashimi, and hand rolls that allow diners to experience various flavors and textures in a single meal. Order at the counter and watch as chefs prepare your selections with upmarket cuts of fish from melt-in-your-mouth toro to delicate Japanese uni. Items are plated with real fresh-grated wasabi, and nigiri is placed atop the chef's specialty sushi rice (one version's made with akazu red vinegar, and the other with rice-distilled yonezu) made fresh every few hours to ensure a delicious experience.

Best Omakase

Sushi by Scratch

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants photo

Sushi by Scratch is one of the latest omakase experiences to hit Miami, and its allure is thanks to the chef/owner team that boasts a California-based restaurant group with two Michelin-starred restaurants. At their Coconut Grove location, chef Phillip Frankland Lee and his wife Margarita Kallas-Lee channel the chef's fondest memories growing up in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley with an ever-changing selection of nigiri. Those in the know may be familiar with the original Sushi by Scratch in Los Angeles. At one time, the restaurant didn't have a name, a website, or a phone number. Instead, guests clamored for seats via a chalkboard system. It's now seven locations strong, and thankfully, Tock makes it easy to nab one of the Miami restaurant's ten bar spots offered during three nightly seatings, where diners can indulge in Lee's unique approach to "new wave" nigiri. Each of his locations serves 17 courses, a half-dozen that stand as the chef's signature creations, the star of which is a divine hamachi painted with sweet corn pudding and finished with a sprinkling of Kallas-Lee's sourdough bread crumbs. The rest represent collaborations by members of each location's talented team, often an array of outlandish but flavorful ingredients, many made from scratch, as the name implies. Think house-smoked peppers or beet-infused wasabi, which pair perfectly with expertly sourced fish and house-fermented soy sauce and vinegar.

Best Ramen

Ichimi Ramen Bar

billwisserphoto.com

At Ichimi Ramen Bar, each good old-fashioned slurp of warm, savory broth is followed by a satisfactory sigh. With a selection of nine broths, two noodles, more than five protein options, and even more veggies, toppings, and sauces, the ramen possibilities here are endless. The "Soul Ramen" is the signature broth, while the spicy "Black Dragon" is perfect for anyone looking to turn up the heat. There's pork belly, beef, and shrimp for the omnivores, but tofu, shiitake mushrooms, and plenty of plant-based options make this a vegetarian-friendly space. Don't skimp on the hanjuku egg. Like at any top-notch ramen shop, the soft-boiled egg is cooked just to the point where it's a solid but still runny enough to create the ultimate golden yolk experience. The popular ramen house has opened a second location in Midtown and announced plans for a third outpost in Homestead.

Best Chinese Restaurant

Tanka (in the Grand DoubleTree)

Tanka photo

So you say you like your Peking duck set on fire. Well, you're in the right place. This inventive, well-run, high-end Chinese restaurant offers more than flaming fowl, however. Located in the former Tony Chan's Water Club location in the Grand DoubleTree, Tanka features what it calls "izakaya-inspired" dishes. That's shorthand for small plates like Wagyu dim sum, pork belly bao buns, grilled branzino with pickled mustard leaf, and fried rice with garlic miso butter and edamame. You can also indulge in sushi, which is fresh and delicious. But in a city where omakase abounds and Chinese-with-a-twist does not, we're going here for the truffle egg drop soup and lamb chops with mango-yogurt sauce.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2023

Best Of Miami®

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation