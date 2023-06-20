Best Outdoor Dining

Tucked away at the end of the Standard Spa hotel, the Lido Bayside Grill is perched directly on an oversized deck with a breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay. Enjoy the cool breeze as you sip a spritz and slurp on some oysters. The menu offers light but flavorful fare that leans healthier with oven-baked peri peri chicken and local daily catch. But that doesn't mean you can't indulge in lobster ravioli or parmesan tots. The view is so gorgeous, the ambiance so relaxing, you can't help but softly sing Otis Redding to yourself because you're just "sittin' on the dock of the bay," tastin' wine.