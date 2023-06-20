Navigation
Best Mother-Daughter Partnership

Tighemi Concept

For more than 20 years, Lisa Walsh has been traveling to Morocco; more recently, her daughter, Lauren, has joined her. After developing relationships with some of the talented creatives in the North African nation, the mother-daughter duo opened Tighemi Concept to bring authentic Moroccan linens, tunics, kaftans, and accessories to their Design District shop. In 2021, the pair expanded into a neighboring storefront to offer furniture and housewares imported from Morocco. Now they also offer appointments at a showroom at Ironside in Little River. Be sure to pop in frequently — new shipments arrive seasonally.

Best Swimwear

Azulu

Alex Srour and Maya Memovic make a great team — not just as husband and wife but as CEO and creative director of their modern Colombian swimwear brand, Azulu. With stores in Cartagena and Bogota, the duo opened their first flagship store in the United States at Aventura Mall in 2021 and expanded with their second stateside store only 17 miles away at Brickell City Centre in 2022. The brand is known for its flirty silhouettes with subtle "Latin flair" (think delicate bows, scalloped edges, and fringe details) that will turn heads whether you're jetting off for summer or staying local at the Standard.

Best Womenswear

At Ease on Sunset

Staying far from tacky seasonal trends, At Ease on Sunset curates a timeless, classic sportswear capsule. Less is more at this South Miami boutique, which features remarkably simple dresses by Xirena, sweatpants by Nili Lotan, and basic T-shirts by Enza Costa. While you're acquainting yourself with brands like the Row and Rosetta Getty, a white couch in the shop doubles as a Freudian chaise for meaningful conversations with staff — about the clothes or life in general. Stay tuned for trunk shows featuring popular jewelry designers.

Best Menswear

MRKT

Owing to our hot and humid weather, men's style in Miami has evolved a bit differently from other locales, with an emphasis on flashy, spendy streetwear. Case in point: The all-white MRKT showroom in the Design District sells $300 sweatshirts with zero irony. The shop carries brands like Vetements, Martine Rose, RHUDE, and 1017 ALYX 9SM that will earn the approval of the most discerning hypebeasts. Follow the shop's Instagram account to stay informed about drops of limited-release sneakers and exclusive collabs. Strangers will mistake you for a street artist or sneaker collector in no time.

Best Streetwear

Purple Carpet Boutique

Once you step inside, you'll be inspired to put together outfits dripping with b-boy attitude. Local rappers flock to this store for the latest duds from urban brands like Roku and Anti Social Social Club. Sneakerheads stop by for a chance to find vintage Jordans and other limited-edition kicks by Nike, Fila, and Puma. Unlike other trendy streetwear boutiques in the Design District and Wynwood, Purple Carpet is in a nondescript shopping plaza in North Miami. It's open seven days a week, and you can shop online, too.

Best Vintage Clothing Store

Rebel

Rebel displays some of the hippest vintage and designer clothes you'll find, and does so from an unassuming single-story building on the Upper East Side cooled by AC wall units and ringed with wrought-iron window bars. The shop opened in the midst of the pandemic in 2021 and survived owing to curated offerings of new and consignment pieces like '60s and '70s band T-shirts, flowy boho-inspired apparel, and vintage designer clothes.

Best Dry Cleaner

One Stop Dry Cleaning

Do you know how to wash leather pants or suede jackets properly? We're stumped, too. Fortunately, the hygienic wizards at One Stop Dry Cleaning have figured it out. And we're not just talking leather and suede, either — the folks at One Stop Dry Cleaning offer dry cleaning, wash-and-fold services, clothing repairs, shoe cleaning, and ironing. Oh, and free pickup and delivery.

Best Shoe Repair

Nelson Shoe Repair

The folks at Nelson Shoe Repair are veritable necromancers, bringing mortally wounded footwear and other leather goods back to life. From an unassuming shop in Skylake Mall on Miami Gardens Drive just west of NE 18th Avenue, these experts can resole your shoes, re-dye pieces, and remedy leather damage. Whatever you do, do not throw out that favorite pair of worn shoes without giving Nelson Shoe Repair a chance to save your sole.

Best Wine Shop

Mendez Fuel

File under the category of "if you know, you know": From the looks of this unassuming Mobil gas station on Coral Way, you might suspect the nicest bottle of wine you'd find inside would come with bare feet or a yellow tail (as it were). But in addition to being a bona fide gas station, Mendez Fuel, owned by brothers Michael and Andrew Mendez, is a sleeper boutique, stocking a range of offerings from organic wineries and makers of natural wine, including unfiltered skin contacts like Sfera's Macerato and the cult-favorite orange wine from Gulp/Hablo. The shop, which doubles as the classiest of convenience stores, also delivers locally and offers a monthly wine subscription through its app. Keep an eye on its Instagram account (@mendezfuel) for details on happy-hour events and wine tastings. The location at 3201 Coral Way is the flagship; there are two others — one on Coral Terrace and the other just off Milam Dairy Road south of the SR 836 interchange. (If gourmet Mobil stations are your jam, check out our pick for "Best Gas Station" elsewhere in this section.)

Best Liquor Store

Jensen's Liquors #1

Jensen’s Liquors

We're spotlighting the original location, Jensen's Liquors #1, here, but with five other numbered outposts across Miami-Dade, a Jensen's is never too far away. Nostalgic neon signage lures curious customers off the street, but once inside, it's clear this liquor chain is forward-thinking, with aisles stocked with the latest and most in-demand beer, booze, and wine.

Best of Miami® 2023

Best of Miami® 2023

