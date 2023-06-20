Best Mother-Daughter Partnership

For more than 20 years, Lisa Walsh has been traveling to Morocco; more recently, her daughter, Lauren, has joined her. After developing relationships with some of the talented creatives in the North African nation, the mother-daughter duo opened Tighemi Concept to bring authentic Moroccan linens, tunics, kaftans, and accessories to their Design District shop. In 2021, the pair expanded into a neighboring storefront to offer furniture and housewares imported from Morocco. Now they also offer appointments at a showroom at Ironside in Little River. Be sure to pop in frequently — new shipments arrive seasonally.