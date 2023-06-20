Best Mother-Daughter Partnership

File under the category of "if you know, you know": From the looks of this unassuming Mobil gas station on Coral Way, you might suspect the nicest bottle of wine you'd find inside would come with bare feet or a yellow tail (as it were). But in addition to being a bona fide gas station, Mendez Fuel, owned by brothers Michael and Andrew Mendez, is a sleeper boutique, stocking a range of offerings from organic wineries and makers of natural wine, including unfiltered skin contacts like Sfera's Macerato and the cult-favorite orange wine from Gulp/Hablo. The shop, which doubles as the classiest of convenience stores, also delivers locally and offers a monthly wine subscription through its app. Keep an eye on its Instagram account (@mendezfuel) for details on happy-hour events and wine tastings. The location at 3201 Coral Way is the flagship; there are two others — one on Coral Terrace and the other just off Milam Dairy Road south of the SR 836 interchange. (If gourmet Mobil stations are your jam, check out our pick for "Best Gas Station" elsewhere in this section.)