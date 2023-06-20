Best Activist

Earlier this year, when the City of Hialeah floated the idea of annexing an unincorporated chunk of Brownsville, the latter community's leaders banded together to preserve the legacy of their historically Black neighborhood, which was a key destination for civil-rights leaders and entertainers during the segregation era. One of the most prominent speakers during the annexation debates was Enid Pinkney, a longtime Dade County educator and preservationist who told residents, "We have a rich history. We need to learn it so we can defend it." The heartfelt, pointed opposition paid off when Hialeah backed off. An author, activist, and a retired public-school administrator, Pinkney has been a stalwart advocate for safeguarding landmarks in Brownsville and the Miami area, leading efforts to preserve the Historic Hampton House and the Miami Circle.