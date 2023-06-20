Best New Restaurant (Broward)

A newcomer to the Fort Lauderdale dining scene, Evelyn's seemingly has it all: a team of top chefs, a coastally influenced Eastern Mediterranean menu, and pristine beachfront views from the Ocean Sun deck of the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences. Named for Evelyn Fortune Lilly Bartlett, the original owner of the city's historic Bonnet House, this poolside rooftop restaurant is a hidden gem amid the string of beachside establishments on Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard below. For executive chef Brandon Salomon, each dish is about exploration and storytelling, right down to the breads, including chewy, stone-fired pitas and a savory buckwheat lavash — they pair perfectly with the house mezze. The menu traverses the Mediterranean, from small plates to soups and salads, wood-smoked skewers, and elegant mains. You might splurge on a vintage Champagne to accompany your meal, but it would be a shame to ignore the cocktail list. Try the "Rangpur Daiquiri," a modern rendition of the drink crafted by Evelyn Fortune Bartlett herself. (The original recipe is displayed in the shell museum at the Bonnet House.)