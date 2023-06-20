Best New Restaurant (Broward)

There are many places to get an incredible meal in Miami if you're ready to plunk down a credit card and maybe skip a car payment. But what if someone told you that you could eat the food of one of Miami's best chefs without breaking the bank? Chef Michael Beltran is best known for his Michelin-starred Coconut Grove restaurant, Ariete. But just a few blocks away, you'll find his more casual restaurant, Chug's Diner, which received a Bib Gourmand in the 2023 Michelin Guide. Beltran, whose nickname growing up was Chug, pays homage to his Cuban-American roots. You won't find fancy items, but you will enjoy chef-driven versions of filling classics like a burger, turkey club, short ribs, and a wedge salad. If you can't decide, you can't go wrong with Abuela's plate, a heaping platter of lechón, pollo a la plancha, and masita that will instantly transport you to your own abuela's house where she insisted on making you a heaping plate of with "a little of everything." Sugar fiends flock to the sweet pastelito by Pastelito Papi and "Banana Carajillo," a dessert drink made with rum, bananas, cacao, and café cubano.