Best Used Bookstore

Old Florida Book Shop

The Old Florida Book Shop is not very old. Though the Dania Beach shop opened in 2009, its interior design — towering, floor-to-ceiling shelves punctuated by ornate lamps, grandfather clocks, and desk globes — suggests a wisdom far beyond its 14 years. Like any 14-year-old, however, Old Florida Book Shop is on TikTok, where its rare books, antique maps, and feline mascot Bob contribute to its growing #booktok popularity. Owner William Chrisant carries more than 30,000 books — name the topic, from art to geography to photography, sciences, architecture, religion, history, domestic arts, and fiction, and he probably has it covered. Chrisant sources his inventory from auctions, the internet, and locals, and he takes pride in reuniting customers with treasured titles — like the woman who cried upon finding The Little Engine That Could.

Best-Kept Secret (Literary Division)

Sweet Haven Books

With developers seeking to build more condos atop 2,500-year-old archaeological sites, it's fair to assume Miami is a town that doesn't put much stock in its history. A welcome exception to that rule can be found in the Florida section of Sweet Haven Books in the historic village of Cauley Square in the southern reaches of Miami-Dade County. Patty Medina, who runs the store, tells New Times that her husband, Jesus Castellat, curates the Florida section. Here you can find all sorts of literature chronicling the fast and fascinating history of Miami and the Sunshine State, including a photo book comparing Miami landmarks in the 1930s to today and a geological survey of Oakland Park from 1959. "A lot of the Florida books we carry are first editions," Medina notes. "We don't have any newer covers, but we do have several autographed copies."

Best Comic Book Shop

A&M Comics and Books

Tucked in a cozy shop on Bird Road, A&M Comics and Books has stood the test of time and technology since the mid-1980s. They say they're the oldest comic book store in Florida and the second-oldest in the nation, and we have no reason to doubt the claim. The store's combination of history and stock is a haven for collectors. A&M continues to open its doors to those interested in reading sketched adventures, collecting statues and figurines, reminiscing about Marvel's past, and debating the latest not-up-to-par take of a comic classic on the silver screen.

Best Arts & Crafts Store

Jerry's Art Supply & Framing

Photo by Catherine Toruño

It's an especially sad trend that, in a town growing more renowned for its contemporary art scene, local brick-and-mortar places that sell artist tools and supplies are becoming harder to come by. That's why Jerry's Art Supply & Framing Wholesale Club in South Miami should be protected as if it were an endangered manatee. As it's colloquially known, Jerry's is beloved by the local artist community for its fair prices, variety, knowledgeable staff, and discounts for professional artists, art teachers, and art students.

Best Dog Food Store

Animal Crackers

After a vet gave Jake, his Rottweiler, one year to live, JJ Diaz consulted a holistic veterinarian who opened his eyes to the importance of pet nutrition, especially the ingredients, sourcing, and manufacturing of dog food. Jake went on to live for another five years, and Diaz wanted to enlighten fellow pet owners. He opened his shop in downtown Miami, stocked it with a variety of dog foods he'd personally researched and vetted, and now happily directs customers to products to alleviate their pet's chronic conditions and skin allergies. The shop offers online ordering and delivery, grooming services, and the convenience of having Diaz carry out any heavy bags of dog food and stow them in your car trunk.

Best Barbershop

The Barber Room

Miami Shores is the closest thing Miami-Dade has to Mayberry, and the Barber Room, a classic old-timey men's groomer, is to the Shores what Floyd the Barber's haircuttery was to the fictional North Carolina hamlet of yore. Owner Eddie Montalvo has been cutting hair since he was 14 and leads a tight-knit crew of barbers who stand ready to shape up fades, tame unruly beards, and offer their haircutting, hot-towel shaves, and scalp treatments to the public seven days a week. Even bald dudes are welcome here — the Barber Room offers free hair replacement consultations with procedures starting at $400.

Best Blow-Dry Bar

LAHH Salon

Ivanka Trump and Sofía Vergara walk into a blow-dry bar. It's not the opening line to a joke but LAHH Salon in Surfside, which caters to celebrities and locals alike. The salon, which is stocked with Oribe and Davines products, offers wash and blow-dry services, haircuts, keratin treatments, and hair extensions. Unlike typical blow-dry bars, LAHH also offers unparalleled color services, including root touch-ups, color correction, balayage, and highlights. In other words, no matter which stylist's chair you land in, there's no bad seat in the house.

Best Facial

Logan Skincare

During her more than 20 years of experience, aesthetician Sharese Logan has treated some of the most recognized faces in town, including Shakira and more than one Miami Heat basketball player. Whereas some aestheticians slap products on your face, try to upsell you, and don't deign to remove a single blackhead from your clogged nose pores, Logan customizes facials based on the client's needs. No matter your skin type, when you put your face in her expert hands, you're sure to leave with a glow.

Best Mani/Pedi

Bon Bonite Nail Bar & Wax

No one likes to watch paint dry on their fingernails and toenails. Fortunately, the folks at Bon Bonite Nail Bar & Wax can get you in and out of their Edgewater salon in under an hour. It's not that they're cutting any square-shaped nail corners. They're just really efficient. The nail technicians sit side by side, provide color recommendations, and bring you coffee. The menu of services includes gel manicures and pedicures, acrylics, and trendy aprés nails, but it's the regular ol' mani/pedi price of $19.99 that justifies biweekly returns.

Best Massage

Oriental Massage & Spa

The rules at Oriental Massage & Spa are simple: Lie facedown on the table, and a massage therapist will defy physics to bend your body, mind, and soul back into shape in a session that lasts from 30 to 120 minutes. The massage therapists here are committed to untangling any knots: They'll use their hands, feet, and elbows — even walk on your back — to get the job done. Choose from a menu of 20 massages, ranging from Thai to shiatsu to Swedish, with aromatherapy included in each one.

