Best Used Bookstore

The Old Florida Book Shop is not very old. Though the Dania Beach shop opened in 2009, its interior design — towering, floor-to-ceiling shelves punctuated by ornate lamps, grandfather clocks, and desk globes — suggests a wisdom far beyond its 14 years. Like any 14-year-old, however, Old Florida Book Shop is on TikTok, where its rare books, antique maps, and feline mascot Bob contribute to its growing #booktok popularity. Owner William Chrisant carries more than 30,000 books — name the topic, from art to geography to photography, sciences, architecture, religion, history, domestic arts, and fiction, and he probably has it covered. Chrisant sources his inventory from auctions, the internet, and locals, and he takes pride in reuniting customers with treasured titles — like the woman who cried upon finding The Little Engine That Could.