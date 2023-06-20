"Best Politician" is a tricky category. It's the one most likely to figuratively bite a humble writer in the keister ten years down the line, when a best-politician laureate is arrested for actually biting someone's keister during a coke binge at a moldy motel. That said, this year's selection, Florida District 34 Sen. Shevrin D. "Shev" Jones, seems a safe bet. Humor aside, Jones has become the de facto foil for Gov. Ron DeSantis' "culture war" agenda. Jones, whom pundits often distill to "the first openly gay state senator in Florida," refused to shy away or back down when DeSantis and his allies in the legislature pushed through a deluge of legislation targeting LGBTQ issues. When DeSantis signed bills in 2023 restricting the use of state funds for transgender healthcare and expanding the state's so-called Don't Say Gay bill, Jones spoke out wihthout mincing words, at one point deeming the governor "wildly out of step with where Floridians actually are on these issues." Born in and still based in Miami Gardens, Jones ensured that LGBTQ people in Florida knew that someone was sticking up for them in the statehouse at a time when many felt marginalized, stigmatized, and dehumanized for political gain.