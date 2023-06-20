Best Rooftop Restaurant

Having trouble finding a rooftop fine-dining spot that doesn't come with a DJ-thumping party vibe? Allow us to suggest Bellini. Intimately nested atop the Mr. C Miami hotel in Coconut Grove, this chic space is perfect for a relaxing lunch or after-work drinks and a leisurely dinner. It might not be the city's highest-altitude venue, but don't let that deter you: This peaceful European-style oasis boasts views of Biscayne Bay and the Coconut Grove skyline. On the menu: classic Italian cuisine inspired by the travels of hotelier brothers Maggio and Ignazio Cipriani, fourth-generation members of the family whose great-grandfather, Giuseppe Cipriani, created the famed Harry's Bar in Venice.