Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us

Best Rooftop Restaurant

Bellini (in the Mr. C Miami hotel)

Photo by James McDonald

Having trouble finding a rooftop fine-dining spot that doesn't come with a DJ-thumping party vibe? Allow us to suggest Bellini. Intimately nested atop the Mr. C Miami hotel in Coconut Grove, this chic space is perfect for a relaxing lunch or after-work drinks and a leisurely dinner. It might not be the city's highest-altitude venue, but don't let that deter you: This peaceful European-style oasis boasts views of Biscayne Bay and the Coconut Grove skyline. On the menu: classic Italian cuisine inspired by the travels of hotelier brothers Maggio and Ignazio Cipriani, fourth-generation members of the family whose great-grandfather, Giuseppe Cipriani, created the famed Harry's Bar in Venice.

Best Waterfront Restaurant

Il Gabbiano

Courtesy of Il Gabbiano

Located at the base of One Miami East condo tower, Il Gabbiano is an unexpected addition to the city's waterfront dining game. Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto an outdoor terrace, where a six-seat bar and covered dining patio overlook Biscayne Bay. Il Gabbiano has seen its share of special-occasion gatherings, but that's not a necessary excuse for visiting. The views here are stunning — the surrounding open water is a mirage of dancing lights from the cruise ships from the port to the left and the Brickell Key skyline to the right — the menu equally so, with a robust selection of Northern Italian dishes. If you're unfamiliar with Italian cuisine, by all means avail yourself of your server's expertise, lest the depth and breadth — from antipasto, insalata, and verdura to minestra, pasta, and risotto to heartier fare in the form of veal, beef, chicken, and seafood entrées — overwhelm you. The star of the show might be the restaurant's signature "Costoletta Alla Valdostana," a massive bone-in veal chop stuffed with foie gras pâté, Fontina cheese, and prosciutto di Parma smothered in a rich cream sauce and served with sautéed mushrooms. Afterward, a stroll along Miami's Riverwalk is the perfect nonalcoholic digestif.

Best Romantic Restaurant

Klaw

Photo courtesy of Klaw

Klaw might sound more like the name of a cartoon villain than a romantic restaurant, but we can assure you that it's the latter. Take the golden elevator inside the historic Miami Women's Club building in Edgewater, and you'll encounter an elegant dining room with blue leather chairs and warm lighting. If you're here to gaze into your lover's eyes, opt for the candlelit rooftop with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. Order succulent oysters, Norwegian king crab legs with melted butter, and dry-aged steaks. If you want to get even more intimate, Klaw has two private dining rooms perfect for planning the remainder of the evening or the rest of your lives together.

Best Restaurant for a First Date

The Drexel

Photo by Katie June Burton

Set a bit away from the glare of neon clubland on historic Española Way, the Drexel is the ideal place for people to feel comfortable in their surroundings. The Mediterranean setting is romantic but not too secluded, especially for people who have never met in person. The coastal-inspired fare is simple and delicious without being too challenging, ranging from homemade pasta and pizza to whole grilled prawns and organic chicken, all easy to share if the evening's going well. And it's close to a valet, plus other restaurants filled with people, just in case you need to dip. It is a first date, after all.

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

Naoe

Photo courtesy of Naoe

Everything at Naoe is done with care, from the soy sauce that's made at the chef/owner Kevin Cory's family's shoyu brewery in Japan to the sake, which is a family recipe imported from the town of Kanazawa. Cory and manager Wendy Maharlika host ten weekly seatings in the intimate Brickell dining room, where guests are encouraged to dress casually to enjoy the meal. Service starts with a bento box of treasures before the sushi, barbecue, and even a special ice cream is brought out over the next two hours. This is a place to appreciate the zen and the art of sushi, which has led to Naoe's Forbes Five-Star Travel Guide rating and AAA Five-Diamond award. But it isn't cheap: dinner costs $280 per person (before beverages, tax, and gratuity), making it the logical first suggestion when someone else is picking up the check.

Best Inexpensive Restaurant

Chug's Diner

Photo by Blue Shell Media

There are many places to get an incredible meal in Miami if you're ready to plunk down a credit card and maybe skip a car payment. But what if someone told you that you could eat the food of one of Miami's best chefs without breaking the bank? Chef Michael Beltran is best known for his Michelin-starred Coconut Grove restaurant, Ariete. But just a few blocks away, you'll find his more casual restaurant, Chug's Diner, which received a Bib Gourmand in the 2023 Michelin Guide. Beltran, whose nickname growing up was Chug, pays homage to his Cuban-American roots. You won't find fancy items, but you will enjoy chef-driven versions of filling classics like a burger, turkey club, short ribs, and a wedge salad. If you can't decide, you can't go wrong with Abuela's plate, a heaping platter of lechón, pollo a la plancha, and masita that will instantly transport you to your own abuela's house where she insisted on making you a heaping plate of with "a little of everything." Sugar fiends flock to the sweet pastelito by Pastelito Papi and "Banana Carajillo," a dessert drink made with rum, bananas, cacao, and café cubano.

Best Place to Dine with Dogs

Lokal

Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality Group

The FDA recently amended its food code to "allow for pet dogs in outdoor dining areas, where approved." And while most Miami restaurants allow well-behaved dogs to enjoy al fresco dining, only a few go above and beyond to welcome four-legged customers. Coconut Grove's Lokal is an outstanding choice for hounds. The experience starts with a water bowl offering refreshments. Once seated, pups are greeted with an amuse-bouche of dog cookies, baked fresh daily, and then owners can order dishes for Fido from a dedicated doggy menu that includes the "Chichi Get the Meatloaf," a mini meatloaf made with egg and tomato puree, and "Yeyo's" chicken and rice. Pups can also get a refreshing "Bowser" beer, a non-alcoholic craft beer brewed in Tampa specifically for the canine connoisseur. If you bring your dog to Lokal, you never drink and dine alone.

Best Hotel Restaurant

Zuma (in the Kimpton Epic Hotel)

Photo courtesy of Zuma

The modern Japanese restaurant Zuma has 22 locations across the globe, some as far away as Istanbul and Phuket. But it's here at the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Miami where the flagship Zuma opened in 2010. The appeal is easy to grasp on first bite, with signature dishes that include a spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chili, and sweet choy ($54) and black cod marinated in saikyo miso wrapped in a hoba leaf ($48). Over the past 13 years, a handful of Japanese eateries have opened up in Miami, but Zuma chef Rainer Becker continues to offer a modern take on izakaya dining to hotel guests and regulars near and far.

Best Clubstaurant

Giselle Miami

Giselle photo

Miami is one of the nation's sexiest cities, and E11even is among Miami's sexiest club. So it makes sense that the venue would launch a rooftop restaurant that embodies that same sultry vibe. Giselle is more than a swanky rooftop restaurant and lounge. It's everything a clubstaurant should be: an extravagant space with high energy and a menu to match. Like any good supper club, Giselle has all the elements for a night out on the town, from a fully retractable roof and a 14-seat marble-adorned bar and curated lounge spaces to a lineup of top DJs and a menu of elevated food and drink. To remind you that this is a bona fide restaurant, the menu provides a number of seductively titled sections, from "First Glance" (appetizers) to "Finer Things" (e.g., steak, seafood, Champagne, tequila pairings) to "Seaduction, Indulgence, and Desire" (say, a flaming Australian Wagyu tomahawk that serves two to four). The signature cocktail, "Head Over Heels," combines sparkling rosé, raspberry, and lemongrass and is served in a stiletto-shaped glass for Insta-worthiness.

Best Restaurant (Downtown)

Brasserie Laurel

Photo by Fujifilmgirl

"Fresh from Scotland," a Brasserie Laurel server confirms as he holds a platter of whole roasted guinea fowl with chanterelles and crème de champignons tableside before it's whisked away to be carved. This is, of course, after you've consumed the stupendous seared foie gras dressed with a whole berry gastrique or the oxtail-stuffed squid. Even the simplest dishes, such as a bibb salad with vinaigrette or pommes Béarnaise (French fries that you can dip into the tart, rich sauce), are magnificently done and full of delightful surprises. One of the restaurants in the Ariete Hospitality Group constellation, Brasserie Laurel will no doubt be bringing chef Michael Beltran — and Miami — another Michelin star one of these days. Get a reservation before that happens and you still can.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2023

Best Of Miami®

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Miami® 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation