Best Flea Market

Little River Flea is a convenient and sustainable solution for those looking to avoid Gen Z's scorn and wean off fast-fashion retailers. The roving vintage pop-up market has emerged at various locales around town, including the Selina Hotel's Miami River and MiMo locations, Casa Florida, and the Future of Cities Climate + Innovation Hub in Little Haiti. Little River Flea founder Meghan Alexander vets vendors that include small, sustainable, and primarily women-owned businesses that offer vintage fashion, vinyl, handmade jewelry, and crafts.