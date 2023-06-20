Navigation
Best Flea Market

Little River Flea

Little River Flea photo

Little River Flea is a convenient and sustainable solution for those looking to avoid Gen Z's scorn and wean off fast-fashion retailers. The roving vintage pop-up market has emerged at various locales around town, including the Selina Hotel's Miami River and MiMo locations, Casa Florida, and the Future of Cities Climate + Innovation Hub in Little Haiti. Little River Flea founder Meghan Alexander vets vendors that include small, sustainable, and primarily women-owned businesses that offer vintage fashion, vinyl, handmade jewelry, and crafts.

Best Souvenir Shop

Robert Is Here

Robert Is Here

A cheap shot glass or refrigerator magnet from the Miami International Airport terminal shops is no way to pay respect to South Florida's lush subtropical vibes. Opt for an authentic (and biodegradable) souvenir at Robert Is Here, a family-owned fruit stand dating back to 1959. There's live music, a petting farm, and drool-worthy fresh smoothies and milkshakes on the premises. And if you're looking for an easy-to-ship item to send to friends and family in faraway locales, consider the heaping bags of citrus (grapefruit, oranges, tangerines), exotic fruit (dragonfruit, jackfruit, guanabana), or the myriad jars filled with pickles, preserves, marinades, and marmalades. Bear in mind that Robert Is Here ships nationally for travelers leery of toting produce in their carry-on.

Best Jewelry Store

Richard's Gems & Jewelry

The year is 1984: The Miami Dolphins were en route to the Super Bowl for what will turn out to be the last time in four decades (and counting), and Richard's Gems and Jewelry opened downtown with various fine diamonds and precious jewels. For nearly 40 years, Richard's display cases have stocked enough ice and bling to make any dweeb walk out with swagger. With fair (yet less negotiable) prices, Richard's is the ideal spot for all your sparkly accessories.

Best Pawn Shop

King Cash Pawn #1

With seven locations scattered across greater Miami from Sweetwater to Pembroke Park, King Cash Pawn has established itself as pawn-shop royalty. Over the years, the growing chain has made a name for itself across Miami-Dade by providing fair evaluations and fast cash. Whether you're buying or selling, the self-proclaimed friendliest pawn shop in town offers a safe, no-pressure environment at every store, but the Opa-Locka shop stands out for customer service.

Best Charity

Little Lighthouse Foundation

When the Hearts & Stars Gala took over the Design District's Jungle Plaza with caviar, martinis, craps tables, and a live performance by Wyclef Jean in March of this year, it was not only a good time but a good time for a good cause. Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF) has assisted nearly 14,000 underserved children across South Florida since its inception in 2010. With more than 20 programs, including back-to-school drives, Halloween parties, and an adopt-a-meal initiative that serves families of children receiving treatment in nearby hospitals, LLF offers multiple opportunities to volunteer throughout the year.

Best of Miami® 2023

