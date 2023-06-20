Best Barbershop

Miami Shores is the closest thing Miami-Dade has to Mayberry, and the Barber Room, a classic old-timey men's groomer, is to the Shores what Floyd the Barber's haircuttery was to the fictional North Carolina hamlet of yore. Owner Eddie Montalvo has been cutting hair since he was 14 and leads a tight-knit crew of barbers who stand ready to shape up fades, tame unruly beards, and offer their haircutting, hot-towel shaves, and scalp treatments to the public seven days a week. Even bald dudes are welcome here — the Barber Room offers free hair replacement consultations with procedures starting at $400.