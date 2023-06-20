Best Barbershop

No matter where her clients fall on the meek-to-assuredness spectrum, Sindy Perez is determined to boost their self-confidence with every boudoir photography session at her Earth and Honey studio. Sage is burned to welcome each new visitor into Perez's light-filled loft, where a sign reads, "No risk, no magic." Each session includes hair, makeup, and two hours of sensual photography with outfit changes. A former model, Perez helps clients with provocative yet natural poses while she flits about capturing the sultry scenes. Afterward, Perez shares the images and helps edit and retouch selections. With sessions starting at $349 (prints and albums cost extra), the price of self-confidence may seem steep, but you're worth it.