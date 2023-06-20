Best YouTube Personality

He's in his 20s now, but that hasn't stopped young-at-heart Miami The Kid from amassing more than a million followers on his YouTube channel, where he posts absurd prank videos, man-on-the-street interviews with bikini-clad young women, and other dramatic misfortunes. Like the time he was stopped by police officers outside Aventura Mall while wearing a ski mask, and the time his girlfriend caught him cheating and cut his hair while he slept. These days each video he posts generates 100,000 to 300,000 or more views and thousands of comments from fans and haters alike.