Best Brunch

Jesus and Manuel Brazon might be related, but their passion for bread bonded the father and son together with the launch of Caracas Bakery. In 2020, their disparate paths merged when they opened a business allowing them to deliver Doral's Venezuelan community with baguettes and ciabattas that combine the best French baking techniques with Venezuelan recipes. Today, alongside head chef Valentina Rodriguez, the team continues crafting some of Miami's most sought-after baked goods. The menu, which has grown considerably with the opening of its MiMo café location (7283 Biscayne Blvd., Miami), features a variety of bread, pastries, and a list of breakfast- and lunch-inspired sandwiches or small toasts served on fresh-baked baguettes with chewy slices of campesino. But it's the bakery's pastry program that showcases the Venezuelan spin. While the usual suspects like the guava and cheese Danish, apple turnovers labeled as pastel de manzana, and Nutella or pastry-stuffed cruffins are stellar, don't miss their take on the sweet, Latin American-style sticky buns known as golfeados, often accented with tropical fruits, raw sugar, or cheese. Try the popular cachitos, flaky pastries filled with ham, cheese, or both for a savory option. (Note: A third location in Aventura is said to be in the works.)