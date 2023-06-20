Best Inter Miami CF Player

Every successful sports team has at least one player who might not jump off the stat sheet after the game but is just as vital to the team's success as those who get treated to the Gatorade bath. For Inter Miami, DeAndre Yedlin is that lesser-celebrated but just as important cog in the greater machine. A U.S. Men's National Soccer Team veteran, Yedlin is no stranger to big games that call for steady defenders capable of adhering themselves to the opponent's lead striker. Since joining Inter Miami in 2022, Yedlin has delivered that steady foot and then some. In 2022, Yedlin was named to the MLS All-Star team, becoming one of the league's 26 best players. He's since solidified his role as a team leader who has seen it all and is prepared to share his experience as the team competes for a title. You might call Yedlin the Udonis Haslem of Inter Miami — an accolade that should make any local sports star proud.