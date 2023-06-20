Best Restaurant (Hollywood)

Carmela and Fulvio Jr. Sardelli, owners of Hollywood favorite Sardelli's, opened Carmela's Italian Ristorante in the heart of downtown Hollywood without any signage. But you'll know you've arrived when you encounter the crystal chandeliers and romantic lighting that give Carmela's a more elegant vibe than the usual pubs and mom-and-pop restaurants in the area. The menu is small, but everything is fresh and delicious. Want a steaming dish of rigatoni alla vodka? Carmela's version is toothsome, creamy, and with a hint of Calabrian chilies. The chicken parm has the proper crisp perimeter. Carmela's also makes some of the finest cocktails in Hollywood, including a truffle-washed "Bee's Knees" and an old fashioned with pistachio orgeat and bitters. Grab a seat at the bar with friends or ask the host for a seat at the secret back garden for a romantic date night.