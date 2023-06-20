Best Outdoor Attraction

In a town that has a predilection for the newest, sleekest, and most modern, Vizcaya Gardens is a nod to the past and a throwback to classical beauty. The gardens feature Italian and French Renaissance elements lined with walkways and ponds that make you feel as though you're strolling through a 400-year-old villa in Tuscany rather than a property near the heart of Miami. Designed more than 100 years ago by Diego Suarez for James Deering (heir to an agricultural equipment fortune), the gardens remain a serene spot to spend an afternoon on the edge of Biscayne Bay. Overlooking the gardens is Deering's historic mansion, which boasts one of the most impressive local collections of antique Italian furniture. Tickets for the mansion and gardens run $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12 (free for the youngest ones). The gate is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Tuesday.