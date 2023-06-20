Best Sandwich

Miami-born chef Jeremiah Bullfrog has an impressive culinary resume. He's worked in some of the most prestigious restaurants in the world, towed one of Miami's first food trucks with Gastropod, and created two popular food events with Duck Duck Goose and P.I.G. He even starred in the Complex Networks reality series Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It!, eating and cooking his way through U.S. cities. These days, however, Bullfrog has discovered a new passion for pizza, channeling his own riff on one of Detroit's most iconic foodstuffs, the deep-dish square pie. Earlier this year, his pop-up turned permanent restaurant opened in the Design District, where pizza lovers can find Bullfrog's most popular red and white pies with the option for vegan or gluten-free substitutes. Prepared using the chef's 72-hour, double-fermented dough, the thick base is first topped with cheese before it's smothered in a layer of sauce and baked to form the style's quintessential crispy edges. You can't go wrong with the "Classix," a combination of mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan beneath a layer of Bullfrog's proprietary marinara "dat sauce." If you like it spicy, go for the "Red in the Head, Fire in the Bed," which gets its heat from the chef's Calabrian chili-infused oil. Thin crust pies are a new addition to the menu, available during dinner service and sold as whole pies for dine-in or takeout. They're made using a malt-kissed, low-hydration dough that cooks into a flavorful, crispy crust thanks to the high temperature of the in-house wood-burning oven and are a must for any thin-crust lover. But the best part of Square Pie City might be the ambiance, with its casual slice shop vibe and walk-up counter, making it easy to grab and go with some of the area's best slices for lunch or dinner.