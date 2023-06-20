Best Staycation

Where can you return to an era of picture-perfect gardens, manicured grounds, and 16th-century French Mediterranean architecture? Are you envisioning Vizcaya? Coral Gables, perhaps? Well, you're off by a long shot because we're talking about Hialeah, bro. Somewhat inexplicably, Hialeah Park has stood the test of time for more than 90 years, including the notorious wrecking ball that was the Hurricane of 1926. Existing for nearly a century might not seem like much, but it's eons in a region where developers rival hurricanes in their destructive power. The park's legendary racetrack hasn't seen a horse in years — the betting action is now confined to a casino and simulcast parlor — and the park's longtime owners, the Brunetti family, recently unveiled a plan to turn a portion of the grounds into a housing development and charter school. The future of this 220-acre jewel is uncertain but it has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979, and it remains an Audubon Society-designated sanctuary for the American flamingo — it's one of the only places where you can see Miami's unofficial pink mascot, for now, anyway.