Best Staycation

A white sand vista, expansive pool landscape, onsite culinary options, and impeccable vibes are ingredients for an ideal staycation in Miami. Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach offers all of this. The Miami Beach modern-meets-unpretentious spot has 250 rooms, and when you're not lounging in yours, you're probably at the art deco-inspired lobby bar admiring its towering, 25-foot curtains. The pool is nearly 1,900 square feet of saltwater euphoria and (fun fact) features an underwater sound system to groove to during breath-holding competitions. Whether you're sneaking in a nap in one of the 14 cabanas or getting lit during Miami Music Week, you'll find that Nautilus' strength is its range. Don't forget to appreciate the little design details, from the handwritten notes guests leave on a bulletin board to your in-room bar made of vintage chests.