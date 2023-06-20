Best Local TikToker

To a certain generation of Miamians, Alix Earle is their local Princess Diana, a prominent blonde whose daily movements and fashionable getups are closely followed. A New Jersey native, the recent University of Miami graduate skyrocketed to popularity last year on TikTok, where she has amassed more than five million followers thanks to videos of her getting ready for college outings (#GRWM) and spilling the messy details of her personal life (breakup with pro baseball boyfriend Tyler Wade, drunken mishaps, getting stranded in Italy). She might be rubbing shoulders with Miley Cyrus and Victoria's Secret models now, but followers appreciate her no-filter realness about her struggle with cystic acne and the decision to have cosmetic work done. She just, like, gets us.