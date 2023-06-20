Best CBD Store

Walking into Herbin Living Smoke Shop is like stepping into one big cannabidiol candy store. Located on Biscayne Boulevard in MiMo, the small shop is teeming with all sorts of fascinating products to silently contemplate (intricate glass pipes and rigs, space-age grinders, and top-of-the-line vaping gadgets). But narrow your eyes to the back left corner to find the shop's extensive CBD collection, which boasts the popular phytocannabinoid in all its mediums — oils, lotions, extracts, terpenes, edibles, dabables, and vapeables — and from top brands like Bhang, Provida, Infinite, and Greenroads. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable and can rattle off facts about CBD's benefits and how its bioavailability differentiates in its various forms.