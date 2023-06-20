Best Bar (Miami)

If you like a cold drink at a dark bar, there's no place darker and no martini more chilled than Fox's Lounge. A Miami fixture for decades until it closed in 2015, Fox's was fortunately and lovingly recreated by Chris Hudnall and Randy Alonso of Lost Boy & Co. It reopened last year with everything you want in a bar — a jukebox in the corner, inviting bar stools, and some solid, unpretentious drinks and grub. If you're looking for cocktails made with dry ice or food covered in gold leaf, you won't find it here. There are no Instagrammable flaming rainbow sundaes — the place is so dark you wouldn't get a decent picture anyway. Instead, you're here for stick-to-your-ribs food like fried chicken and thumb bits (steak pieces on French bread rounds). Pair these with a perfectly made martini, complete with a sidecar on ice. There's nothing better than escaping Miami's unrelenting sun and heat than walking into a cool bar. And Fox's is the coolest in town.