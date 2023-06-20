Best Free Thrill

It has been said that "anyone can be an artist." That's probably hyperbole, but that shouldn't stop you from at least trying to express any untapped creativity. That's the idea behind Raw Figs, a free figure-drawing class that pops up in various indoor and outdoor establishments around Miami, including at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, the Understory in Little Haiti, and Planta vegan restaurant in South Beach. The pop-up was created by local artist, model, and flight attendant Vida Sofia, who wanted to create a space for like-minded people to gather and create. Whether you're an experienced artist, a first-time painter, or a prospective model, the classes are free of judgment and show off not only Miami's unique cityscapes but a contingent of locals who come together for the simple sake of making art.