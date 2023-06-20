Navigation
Best Public Art (Unintentional Division)

FTX Arena

Photo by B137

When naming rights for the Miami Heat's arena were sold to the cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021 for $135 million, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted that he was "overjoyed" at a 19-year deal that "advances our efforts to be the most crypto friendly city on the planet." The mayor's brand of blind optimism didn't last long: A year later, FTX shed billions of dollars in value in a matter of days and was forced to file for bankruptcy in November 2022 amid allegations that customer assets had been mishandled. Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace and was later arrested on federal charges in what prosecutors called "one of the biggest frauds in American history." Those in charge of the arena, of course, looked to sever ties — a change of course that required a rebrand of everything from the building's roof to employees' embroidered shirts. In all likelihood, those corporate polos are in-demand memorabilia now. We'll all look back fondly on FTX Arena for what it truly was: a monument to Miami's favorite pastime: grift.

Best Festival

Miami Film Festival

Miami Film Festival photo

The Miami Film Festival may have lost its years-long home at Tower Theater (see "Best Art-House Cinema"), but that hasn't interfered with festival's mission of providing a world-class platform for local, international, and Ibero-American independent cinema. After the City of Miami abruptly terminated its contract with Miami Dade College last fall, the festival had to quickly pivot and secure screenings for its 40th edition in March at Silverspot Cinema's downtown Miami location and at Coral Gables Art Cinema. Gems, the fall mini-film festival, is scheduled to return in November with a selection of films from around the globe, many of which will be contenders come awards season. The lights may be out at Tower Theater, but the Miami Film Festival must go on.

Best Miami Meme

The Miami Creation Myth

Andrew Otazo certainly seems like a Miami creation myth: He works full-time in communications, picks up litter from South Florida's mangroves, and somehow has the time to make hilarious Miami-centered memes. A scroll through Miami Creation Myth's Instagram and Twitter reveals absurd memes about local politics, overdevelopment, and the overall ridiculousness of life in the Magic City. Otazo's funniest takes tend to involve the feud between Miami-Dade and Broward counties or the horrors of driving in South Florida. This year, he ventured into the book format, publishing The Miami Creation Myth: A Culturo-Cosmic Adventure, a ludicrous fiction about how Miami came to be and two sisters, Marta and Cuquita, who traversed the city to make cafecito and save humanity.

Best Instagram

Always Lunes

Got a case of the Mondays? Well, there's an Instagram account that's making the best of it by telling you everything that is happening this week. Lunes Oña-Pérez curates the account and highlights everything happening in Miami's underground music and arts scene. Yes, the target demo for the events highlighted is squarely Gen Z, but Oña-Pérez has a great knack for finding events that might've slipped out of mainstream round-ups. Every week, @alwaylunes packages its guide into a nifty slideshow, as well as an expanded calendar on its website, alwayslunes.com.

Best Local TikToker

Alix Earle

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

To a certain generation of Miamians, Alix Earle is their local Princess Diana, a prominent blonde whose daily movements and fashionable getups are closely followed. A New Jersey native, the recent University of Miami graduate skyrocketed to popularity last year on TikTok, where she has amassed more than five million followers thanks to videos of her getting ready for college outings (#GRWM) and spilling the messy details of her personal life (breakup with pro baseball boyfriend Tyler Wade, drunken mishaps, getting stranded in Italy). She might be rubbing shoulders with Miley Cyrus and Victoria's Secret models now, but followers appreciate her no-filter realness about her struggle with cystic acne and the decision to have cosmetic work done. She just, like, gets us.

Best YouTube Personality

Miami The Kid

He's in his 20s now, but that hasn't stopped young-at-heart Miami The Kid from amassing more than a million followers on his YouTube channel, where he posts absurd prank videos, man-on-the-street interviews with bikini-clad young women, and other dramatic misfortunes. Like the time he was stopped by police officers outside Aventura Mall while wearing a ski mask, and the time his girlfriend caught him cheating and cut his hair while he slept. These days each video he posts generates 100,000 to 300,000 or more views and thousands of comments from fans and haters alike.

Best Influencer

Amanda Booz

As a little girl, Amanda Booz would hold an imitation microphone to her lips in front of her dolls at her childhood home in Miramar home to host "The Amanda Show." All these years later, she's garnered 57,000 sentient followers on Instagram, who tune in for her curated feed of fashion, makeup, and travel inspiration. As a lifestyle influencer and multimedia journalist and producer, Booz has worked with a slew of networks and brands, including BET, Viacom, Complex, Spotify, NBC, and CBS Radio. Her advice? "Be a light and be confident and true to who you are no matter what," Booz says. "Live out loud and enjoy life."

Best TV News Anchor

Johanna Gomez

Whether she's singing with Jimmy Fallon or enjoying a back-arching dance with Magic Mike, Emmy Award-winning TV reporter Johanna Gomez is bubbly and captivating on-screen as the cohost of the daily lifestyle and entertainment show 6 in the Mix on NBC 6 South Florida. She and cohost Jen Herrera have a natural chemistry and easily riff on each other in what often becomes unscripted knee-slapping comedy. But off-screen (and via social media) Gomez reveals a softer side, as the mother of three often shares her personal struggles as a breast-cancer survivor and urges other women to check each month for cysts.

Best TV Sports Anchor

Josh Moser

As his Twitter handle @TheMozKnowz suggests, WSVN sports anchor Josh Moser understands South Florida's diverse sports scene. From sideline reports after Miami Heat games to one-on-one sitdown interviews with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, Moser has his Knowz deep in the Miami sports trenches. Arriving in late 2020, Moser is a relatively newcomer on the Miami sports-coverage scene. But his outside-the-box interview questions keep Moser's subjects and viewers at the edge of their seats and on their toes, providing a jolt of new insight to what often feels like a redundant space.

Best TV News Reporter

Sheldon Fox

When it comes to landing scoops about the grimy side of Miami life, count on Sheldon Fox to be the first TV reporter on the scene. A Magic City native, Fox is known for his exclusives documenting violent episodes that are commonplace in our tropical dystopia. He was first to report on a roving band of male bicyclists attacking and robbing unsuspecting pedestrians in Miami Beach. The story included cellphone footage of the young men ganging up on and beating a victim. Fox was also the first on the scene in Miami's Silver Bluff neighborhood shortly after an unidentified man was spotted indiscriminately shooting a high-powered rifle in the street. And he uncovered the exclusive police bodycam footage showing police officers blowing up a door and windows of a hotel room where a homicide suspect was holed up. Fox is also keen on public-service journalism, like the time he reported how a woman videotaped a tow truck driver rifling through her car after he hitched the vehicle for being illegally parked. The driver was later arrested for allegedly stealing cash and iPhone accessories from the woman's SUV.

Best of Miami® 2023

Best of Miami® 2023

